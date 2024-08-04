Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1782 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

