Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search