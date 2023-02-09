Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1768 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1768 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1768 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1768 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1 Real 1768 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1768 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

