1 Real 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

