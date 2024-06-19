Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (6)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search