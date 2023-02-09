Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1759
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search