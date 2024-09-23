Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1769 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
