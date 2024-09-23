Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1769 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
