1/2 Real 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7)