Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1761 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1761 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1761
