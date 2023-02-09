Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1760 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
