1/2 Real 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
