Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search