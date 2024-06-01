1/2 Real 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (11) F (2)