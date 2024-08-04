Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
