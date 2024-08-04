8 Escudos 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

