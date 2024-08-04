Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3524 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition XF
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Spain 8 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
