Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1777 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

