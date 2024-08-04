Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1777 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
