Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (10)
- Goldberg (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search