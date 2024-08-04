Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction HAYNAULT - September 16, 2017
Seller HAYNAULT
Date September 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

