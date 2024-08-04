2 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (26) VF (84) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (36)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (8)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (17)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (20)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)