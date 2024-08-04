Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 NOK
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
