Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (17)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 NOK
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 3, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 21, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

