1 Escudo 1785 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1785 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (19) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Varesi (1)