Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1785 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1785 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1785 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1785 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Varesi - November 19, 2016
Seller Varesi
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Aurora Numismatica - November 18, 2016
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

