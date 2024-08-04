Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1785 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1785 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33298 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Status International (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
