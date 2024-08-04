Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1768 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place February 29, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
