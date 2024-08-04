Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1768 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place February 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

