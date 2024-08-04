1/2 Escudo 1768 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1768 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place February 29, 2016.

