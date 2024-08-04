Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1765 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1765 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1765 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1765 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search