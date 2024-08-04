Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1765 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1765 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
