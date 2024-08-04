1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1764 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.

