1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1764 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
