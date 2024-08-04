Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1764 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place May 7, 2024.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction London Coins - December 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

