Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1761 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
