Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1761 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

