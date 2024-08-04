1/2 Escudo 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1761 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (13) VF (74) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) ANACS (1)

