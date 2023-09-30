8 Maravedís 1777 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1777 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NN Coins (1)