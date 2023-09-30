Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1777 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1777 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1777 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1777 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction CNG - May 24, 2011
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1777 at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1777 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search