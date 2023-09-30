Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1777 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1777 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NN Coins
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
