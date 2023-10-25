1 Maravedí 1768 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1768 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4224 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition VF (3) F (3)