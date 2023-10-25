Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1768 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1768 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Maravedí 1768 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1768 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4224 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1768 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1768 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1768 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1768 PA at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1768 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1768 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

