Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1762 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

