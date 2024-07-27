Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1905 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1905
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (489)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1905 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
