2 Pesetas 1905 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1905 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

