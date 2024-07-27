Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1905 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (489)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1905 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (117)
  • Cayón (50)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (25)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ibercoin (102)
  • Inasta (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (24)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Müzayede and Pazarlama (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Silicua Coins (11)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (59)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (2)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 102 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Spain 2 Pesetas 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1905 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search