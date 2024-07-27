Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1903 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1903
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (271)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1903 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (70)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Cayón (49)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (11)
- Darabanth (1)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (46)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (4)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (11)
- Tauler & Fau (58)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
