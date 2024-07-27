1 Peseta 1903 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1903 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

