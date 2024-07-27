Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1903 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1903 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1903 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (271)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1903 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1903 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
