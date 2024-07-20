Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 258 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
