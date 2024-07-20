Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1889 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1889 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 258 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Nomisma - June 30, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

