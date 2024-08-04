Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1889 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1889 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 20 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search