Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1887 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21419 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
