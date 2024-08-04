20 Pesetas 1887 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21419 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (9) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (2)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (5)