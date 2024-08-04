Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1887 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21419 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Heritage - August 8, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 MPM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
