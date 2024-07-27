Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 375. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
