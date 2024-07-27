50 Céntimos 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 375. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

