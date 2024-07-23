Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1880 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1880 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place May 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (36)
- BAC (4)
- Cayón (22)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (16)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (3)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (12)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (36)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search