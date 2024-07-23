50 Céntimos 1880 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1880 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place May 5, 2021.

