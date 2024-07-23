Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1880 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1880 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place May 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • BAC (4)
  • Cayón (22)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (16)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (12)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (36)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1880 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

