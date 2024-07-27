5 Pesetas 1877 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1877 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

