Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1877 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1877 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1877 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

