Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1877 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1877
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1877 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aste (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (60)
- BAC (12)
- Cayón (43)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (12)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (35)
- Inasta (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numismatico Tintinna (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (4)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (27)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
