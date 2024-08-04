Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1876 DEM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
