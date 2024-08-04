Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1876 DEM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1374 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
721 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 380 CHF
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

