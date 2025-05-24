Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
Thaler 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC11,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1870
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (157)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
2970 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
123...8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections