Thaler 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (22) AU (28) XF (56) VF (46) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (5)

