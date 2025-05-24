flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Thaler 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC11,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1870
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
2970 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
SellerNumis Poland
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMarch 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1870 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-SondershausenCoin catalog of Gunther Friedrich Karl IICoins of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen in 1870All Schwarzburg-Sondershausen coinsSchwarzburg-Sondershausen silver coinsSchwarzburg-Sondershausen coins ThalerNumismatic auctions