Thaler 1865 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20415 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2) AU (16) XF (32) VF (35) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aurea (2)

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (2)

Busso Peus (5)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (4)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (15)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (8)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (3)

WAG (6)

WCN (2)