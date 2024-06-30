flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Thaler 1865 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,400

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1865
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20415 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction WCN - June 20, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJune 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction WCN - May 30, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 30, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
SellerFelzmann
DateJanuary 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateJune 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
SellerKroha
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

