Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
Thaler 1865 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,400
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1865
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 20415 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
123...5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections