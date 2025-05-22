Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
Thaler 1859 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC15,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationThaler
- Year1859
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
