Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Thaler 1859 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC15,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1859
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

