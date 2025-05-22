Thaler 1859 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32668 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

