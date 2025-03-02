flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Silber Groschen 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1870
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1977 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
SellerSartor Numismatica
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
SellerSartor Numismatica
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
SellerBAC
DateApril 21, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
SellerStack's
DateOctober 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-SondershausenCoin catalog of Gunther Friedrich Karl IICoins of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen in 1870All Schwarzburg-Sondershausen coinsSchwarzburg-Sondershausen silver coinsSchwarzburg-Sondershausen coins Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions