Silber Groschen 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1870
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1977 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
