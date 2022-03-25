Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC150,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6921 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections