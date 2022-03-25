flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC150,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6921 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - April 27, 2024
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Aurea - October 9, 2018
SellerAurea
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
