Silber Groschen 1851 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC584,481
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1851
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3376 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
