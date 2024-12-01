Silber Groschen 1851 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3376 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

