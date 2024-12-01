flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Silber Groschen 1851 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC584,481

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1851
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3376 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
SellerAurea
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 10, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
