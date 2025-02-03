Silber Groschen 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) VF (1) No grade (2)