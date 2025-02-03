flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

Silber Groschen 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC584,481

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1846
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - February 3, 2025
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateFebruary 3, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - May 26, 2024
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateFebruary 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

