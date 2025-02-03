Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
Silber Groschen 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC584,481
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1846
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Сondition
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateFebruary 3, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
