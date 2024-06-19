2 Thaler 1854 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place February 16, 2025.

