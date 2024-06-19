flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

2 Thaler 1854 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 2 Thaler 1854 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,600

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1854
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place February 16, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
10235 $
Price in auction currency 9750 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 23, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 A at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-SondershausenCoin catalog of Gunther Friedrich Karl IICoins of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen in 1854All Schwarzburg-Sondershausen coinsSchwarzburg-Sondershausen silver coinsSchwarzburg-Sondershausen coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions