Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
2 Thaler 1854 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,600
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1854
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place February 16, 2025.
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
10235 $
Price in auction currency 9750 EUR
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
