2 Thaler 1845 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,600
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1845
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
