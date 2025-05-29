flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

2 Thaler 1845 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 2 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,600

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1845
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - May 29, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1109 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1845 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

