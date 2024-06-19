flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

2 Thaler 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 2 Thaler 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,300

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1913 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 10, 2025
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1256 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateSeptember 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJuly 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
SellerNihon
DateDecember 9, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 2 Thaler 1841 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

