Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight1,098 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC180,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections