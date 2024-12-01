flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight1,098 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2416 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJanuary 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
SellerBAC
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
SellerBAC
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
SellerBAC
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
SellerBAC
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

