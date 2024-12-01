1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36684 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

