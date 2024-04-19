flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC656,680

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1851
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

