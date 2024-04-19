1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) VF (2)