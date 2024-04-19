Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC656,680
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1851
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
