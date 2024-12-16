flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC656,680

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1846
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Heritage - October 25, 2012
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Heritage - October 25, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2012
ConditionMS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

