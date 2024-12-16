1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1/2 Silber Groschen 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) Service PCGS (1)