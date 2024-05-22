flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

3 Pfennig 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1870
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - April 27, 2024
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionNo grade ANACS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
