Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
3 Pfennig 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1870
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Service
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
