3 Pfennig 1870 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

