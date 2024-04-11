Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
3 Pfennig 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.
