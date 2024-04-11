3 Pfennig 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)