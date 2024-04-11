3 Pfennig 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

flag
Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2258 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
SellerAurea
DateApril 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 320 CZK
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 3, 2022
ConditionPF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 17, 2018
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

