Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

3 Pfennig 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1846 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1846 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC681,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1846
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3375 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
