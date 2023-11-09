3 Pfennig 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3375 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) No grade (7)