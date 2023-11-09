Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
3 Pfennig 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,4 - 4,7 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC681,760
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1846
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 3 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3375 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
