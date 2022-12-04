flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

1 Pfennig 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter17,5 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 12, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
