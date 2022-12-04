Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
1 Pfennig 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,4 - 1,6 g
- Diameter17,5 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
12
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
