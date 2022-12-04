1 Pfennig 1858 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3641 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

