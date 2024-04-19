1 Pfennig 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3014 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (3) No grade (6)