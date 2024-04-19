flag
Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870

1 Pfennig 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1846 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1846 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,4 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter17,5 mm
  • EdgeSmooth
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,612,584

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
  • PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1846
  • RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3014 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 days free
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

