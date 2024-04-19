Schwarzburg-SondershausenPeriod:1841-1870 1841-1870
1 Pfennig 1846 A (Schwarzburg-Sondershausen, Günther Friedrich Karl II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,4 - 1,6 g
- Diameter17,5 mm
- EdgeSmooth
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,612,584
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Sondershausen
- PeriodGünther Friedrich Karl II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1846
- RulerGünther Friedrich Karl II (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Sondershausen 1 Pfennig 1846 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Gunther Friedrich Karl II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3014 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections