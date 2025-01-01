flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Coins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1860

Copper coins

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1860
Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1860
1/4 Kreuzer 1860
Average price
Sales
07
Category
Year
Search