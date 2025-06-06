flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC26,303

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1866
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (220)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 2, 2025
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 ННР
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
SellerNOA
DateOctober 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

