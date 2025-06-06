Thaler 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (29) XF (84) VF (73) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (3) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (7)

Gärtner (3)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (6)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (19)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Kroha (2)

Künker (15)

Leu (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (6)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (3)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (23)

UBS (2)

WAG (26)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)